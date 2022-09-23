First of Doosan dozers enters full production

(Photo: Doosan Infracore North America)

Doosan Infracore North America announced that its DD100 dozers are being produced at its manufacturing facility in South Korea, and customers can expect to see an increasing number in North America as more machines arrive at dealerships.

Doosan unveiled its first dozer, the 10 metric ton DD100, at a media event last December in Arizona. The pre-prototype machine garnered significant interest from the media, and Doosan moved ahead with finalizing its first pilot machines.

In June of this year, the first DD100 dozer was shipped from South Korea to North America. It arrived in August and was delivered to a customer in Pennsylvania.

“It’s been an exciting 10 months since we announced our first dozer, then proceeded to manufacture our first DD100,” said Moo Young Park, engineering manager, Doosan Infracore North America. “We expect our dealers and customers to embrace the new Doosan dozers and to see more of them on jobsites yet this year.”

A 13 metric ton model, the DD130, is expected to launch in North America in Q1 2023.