First Cummins-powered Hino truck delivered

Earlier this year, Hino announced its intent to produce medium- and heavy-duty Hino trucks with Cummins engines for sale in North America by the end of 2021. Hino announced it recently delivered the first of these vehicles to Penske Truck Leasing at a ceremony in Hino’s Mineral Wells, W.Va., plant as start of production ramps up.

Cummins Account Executives Jamie Freeman and Grant Russo along with Paul Rosa, senior vice president of Procurement & Fleet Planning for Penske Truck Leasing and Hino Trucks’ Bob Petz, senior vice president of Vehicle & Truck Sales; Rodney Shaffer, Vice President National Account and Glenn Ellis senior vice president of Customer Experience.

“We opened the doors of our new manufacturing facility in Mineral Wells a couple of years ago to support increased demand and product configurations,” said Bob Petz, senior vice president of Vehicle and Parts Sales for Hino Trucks. “Today, we are able to leverage this state-of-the-art manufacturing capability to be innovative and meet the needs of our customers. It’s exciting to see the first of such innovations go to Penske Truck Leasing who has been a long-time partner of Hino Trucks.”

The truck delivered is a model year 2022 L Series, powered by a Cummins B6.7 engine that drives an Allison six-speed automatic transmission and Meritor axles. It is part of Hino’s lineup of Class 6 and 7 conventional trucks that also incorporates a suite of safety systems including Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Collision Mitigation System (CMS) Lane Departure Warning (LDW), Active Cruise Control (ACC) and a driver’s seatbelt sensor.

“We have a long-standing relationship with Hino and they have been a trusted supplier of high[1]quality trucks within our truck leasing and truck rental fleets for over two decades,” said Paul Rosa, senior vice president of Procurement and Fleet Planning for Penske Truck Leasing. “We look forward to incorporating these vehicles into our fleet and we continue to appreciate the outstanding support Hino provides.”