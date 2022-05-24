Finning gets mining contracts in Canada and Chile

Finning International Inc., the British Columbia-based Caterpillar dealer, announced it has been awarded mining contracts in Western Canada and Chile. No financial details were provided.

Cat dealer Finning International will deliver equipment including 793F haul trucks to mining operations in Canada and Chile. (Photo: Caterpillar)

The company’s Canadian operation has entered into an agreement with Artemis Gold Inc. to supply Caterpillar mining equipment to the Blackwater Gold Project in British Columbia. Finning’s South American operation received a notice of award from Chilean state-owned copper producer, Codelco, to provide Caterpillar electric drive trucks to the Ministro Hales copper mine in northern Chile.

In Western Canada, Finning will deliver primary and ancillary Caterpillar mining fleets to Artemis’ Blackwater Gold Project, including 793F off-highway trucks and hydraulic shovels, along with product support, over a five-year period, with the term extendible for up to an additional five years at the option of Artemis.

In Chile, Finning will deliver 13 Caterpillar 798AC electric drive off-highway trucks to Codelco’s Ministro Hales open pit copper mine and support the fleet under a 10-year maintenance and repair contract. Deliveries are expected to start in the second half of the year.

‘We continue to benefit from strengthening demand for mining equipment, product support, and technology solutions for existing operations, brownfield expansions, and greenfield projects in our regions,” said Scott Thomson, president & CEO of Finning International. “We are very pleased to support Artemis Gold in Western Canada and to build on our long-term relationship with Codelco.

“These awards will expand our equipment population and drive our long-term product support growth as we support our customers in improving efficiencies, productivity, and safety, as well as reducing the carbon footprint of their operations. We continue to strengthen our competitive position in mining to support a transition to cleaner energy with Caterpillar’s electric drive and future zero emissions haul trucks.”

The world’s largest Caterpillar dealer, Finning International is headquartered in Surrey, British Columbia, and supplies Caterpillar equipment, parts, services and performance solutions in Western Canada, Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, the United Kingdom and Ireland.