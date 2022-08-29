Finalists for Diesel Progress Awards selected

A panel of independent judges have selected the final nominees for the Diesel Progress Awards.

The Diesel Progress Awards, part of the annual Diesel Progress Summit, are intended to recognize excellence and achievement in engine and powertrain technology and applications. The awards are selected by the judges based on the nominations submitted.

This year, the judging panel selected the finalists in the following categories, which included:

Engine Technology of the Year – The Liebherr high flow common rail fuel system; the Jacobs HPD engine brake; and the Jacobs Fulcrum valve system technology.

Digital Technology of the Year – MurCal’s PV500-MC display with SmartCommand; Isuzu’s RedTech engine controller; and the Elevāt Machine Connect system.

Powertrain Product of the Year – Deere’s AutoShift Plus transmission; Danfoss Digital Displacement hydraulics; and the FPT eAxle 840.

Engine of the Year - Under 175 hp – The Kohler Small Displacement (KSD); the Deutz 2.9HT; and JCB’s Stage 5 448.

Electric or Hybrid Application of the Year – Caterpillar’s Energy Storage System; the Deutz PowerTree; and the National Signal Inc. solar-hybrid light tower.

New Power Technology – The Volvo Penta e-driveline; Loop Energy’s eFlow fuel cell; and the ZF eCD20 eTrac.

Finalists for the Engine Distributor of the Year awards include Husker Power, Hamilton Power Solutions, M&L Engine and Pitteri Violini Industriale & Commerciale.

The Achievement of the Year award, given to the “best of the best” among the category winners, will be announced at the Diesel Progress Summit.

The Diesel Progress Summit will be held Tuesday, Sept. 27, at the Loews Chicago Hotel in Rosemont, Ill.

The independent judging panel consisted of four individuals who collectively represented more than a century of experience in the industry. The judges were:

John Duncan, who spent more than 40 years in the mobile and industrial components world, with sales and management positions at Rexroth Mobile Hydraulics Division, Hagglunds Hydraulics, ZF, Cotta Transmission, InterTractor and Crenlo Engineered Cabs.

Bob Apple, an independent consultant who also has more than 40 years of experience in the off-highway industrial, marine, powertrain and automotive industries, most recently retiring from engine manufacturer Volvo Penta after serving as vice president in manufacturing, sales and marketing and industrial engine sales.

Greg Moreland, who in his 40-year career held roles in sales, marketing, product and general management for a range of suppliers such as Teledyne, White Drive Products, Oerlikon Drive Systems and Dana.

Clint Schroer, who spent nearly a decade at Cummins in strategic and marketing roles, later held positions at a digital software and services company and autonomous truck specialist Embark Trucks and now serves as a digital strategy consultant with Slalom Consulting, a global firm focused on strategy, technology and business transformations.

For more information on the Diesel Progress Summit and to register, go to https://dieselprogresssummit.com/