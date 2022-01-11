Fetch named new supply chain VP at Cummins

Bonnie Fetch

Cummins Inc. announced that Bonnie Fetch has been named vice president – Global Supply Chain and Manufacturing, effective Feb. 1. Fetch currently serves as vice president – North America Regional Operating Team and Distribution Business Supply Chain Services.

She replaces Peter Anderson, who left the company last October. In the interim, Cummins Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite has overseen supply chain operations.

“Bonnie is the right person for this role as we continue navigating supply chain challenges and executing our Supply Chain transformation,” said Jennifer Rumsey, president and chief operating officer, Cummins Inc. “Bonnie has three decades of extensive and varied business experience and has consistently delivered strong results while tackling complex issues. Bonnie is also passionate about Cummins’ values, and she is a skilled leader and committed to building diverse and inclusive teams. I am thrilled to have Bonnie’s experienced leadership guide our talented supply chain team.”

Fetch joined Cummins in 2018 and played an integral role in the startup and expansion of Cummins’ supply chain shared services. She also led the distribution business and aftermarket supply chain integration strategy and execution, as well as headed the North American regional operating team.

Prior to Cummins, Fetch spent 20 years with Caterpillar where she held a broad range of supply chain, general management and human resources roles.