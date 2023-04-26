Fersa Bearings, Knorr-Bremse extend partnership in South America

The expanded partnership with Fersa Bearings will enable Knorr-Bremse to offer South American customers a complete spare parts package for the wheel end. (Photo: Knorr-Bremse TruckServices)

Spanish wheel bearing specialist Fersa Bearings announced the extension of its strategic partnership agreement with Knorr-Bremse TruckServices, a relationship originally announced in September 2022 for the European market. The partnership now expands to cover South America plus will see the launch of an extended portfolio of wheel bearings and wheel hubs.

The announcement was made during Automec 2023, the largest aftermarket trade show in South America, held in São Paulo, Brazil, April 25-29.

Fersa Bearings is a manufacturer of powertrain and Smart Mobility solutions and high-efficiency bearings and automotive components used by OE and Tier 1 manufacturers. Its portfolio includes solutions for trucks, buses and trailers, such as tapered roller bearings, wheel bearing kits, wheel-end hub units and preset hubs. Knorr-Bremse is a supplier of braking systems and other rail and commercial vehicle systems.

For Fersa Bearings, extension of the strategic alliance serves as a springboard to access other international opportunities. (Photo: Fersa Bearings)

“In the Truck division, we’ve bundled our commercial vehicle aftermarket activities under the Knorr-Bremse TruckServices brand. With the launch of the brand in the South American market, we’re now taking the next step in our ongoing success story. We’re continuously expanding our aftermarket portfolio by adding new areas of competence and offering an increasingly attractive range of products for commercial vehicles of all types and ages,” said Bernd Spies, Member of the Executive Board of Knorr-Bremse AG and responsible for the Commercial Vehicle Systems division.

Jefferson Germano, aftermarket sales manager at Knorr-Bremse Sistemas para Veículos Comerciais Brasil Ltda, said the expanded partnership will enable the organization to deliver a package of competitive and cost-effective solutions to customers in the region. “For us, this strategic partnership is a very important business milestone because we can now also offer our customers in South America a complete spare parts package for the wheel end,” he stated.

For Fersa Bearings, the strategic alliance between the two companies serves as a springboard from the initial European market to access additional international opportunities, such as in South America, said Pedro Pablo Andreu, chief operating officer of Fersa Group.

“The extension of this partnership strengthens the ties between the two companies and heralds a long-term relationship,” he continued. “We have taken yet another step forward in our growth and global expansion strategy.”