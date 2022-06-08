Expanded territory for Perkins distributor

Perkins distributor Parts & Power Limited is expanding its customer service area after being awarded additional territory in the Caribbean, with Trinidad and Tobago, Guadeloupe and the ABC Islands (Aruba, Bonaire and Curacao).

The addition of the territories to Parts & Power is part of Perkins’ distributor strategy to further strengthen its service network by providing engine expertise and services for Perkins-powered machine owners and operators.

“Our distributor in the Caribbean since 1973, the Parts & Power team, and the wider network, which comprises more than 25 dealers, are recognized for their commitment to service and for developing positive relationships with their customers,” said Jaz Gill, vice president of global sales, marketing, service and parts at Perkins. “Their approach has helped to grow their business and the Perkins reputation and were among the key reasons we decided to increase their service area by awarding them these additional territories.”

Headquartered in the Virgin Islands, Parts & Power offers sales, engineering, support, parts, and service across the Caribbean, and specifically to the British and U.S. Virgin Islands, Anguilla, St. Martin, Saba, St. Barthelemy, St. Eustatius, St. Kitts & Nevis, Antigua and Barbuda, Montserrat, Dominica, St. Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Grenada (including the islands of Pettit Martinique and Carriacou), Barbados, Trinidad and Tobago, Guadeloupe, and the ABC Islands of Aruba, Bonaire and Curacao.