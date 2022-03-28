Expanded supply chain role for DTNA’s Kirchholtes

Daimler Truck North America (DTNA) has announced Carsten Kirchholtes, formerly general manager, supply chain, has assumed an expanded role to serve as general manager, procurement and supply chain management. The additional responsibility, which centralizes all procurement and supply chain activities under one reporting structure, is reflective of the company’s holistic approach to managing all inputs for end to end vehicle assembly and production.

Carsten Kirchholtes

In his new role, Kirchholtes will oversee continuous improvement for all aspects of supplier management and quality. His responsibilities include procurement, supply chain management, launch and change management, supplier tooling, transportation and international trade compliance. Kirchholtes is a long-term veteran of Daimler whose tenure has been exclusively focused on procurement, supply chain and operations.

“In the face of on-going, industry-wide challenges, Carsten’s leadership, vast experience and utmost regard for customers, dealers and suppliers alike has earned him a well-deserved reputation as a trusted partner to all, in all scenarios,” said Jeff Allen, senior vice president, operations and specialty vehicles, DTNA. “With his expanded role, Carsten unifies all of our supply chain and procurement activity under one central function empowered to move with the speed and flexibility necessary to help us quickly get trucks, chassis and components to the nation’s fleets.”

Kirchholtes joined Mercedes-Benz in Germany in 1992 as a trainee before transitioning to the purchasing team in 1993. He was promoted through successive roles of increasing responsibility in purchasing, progressing to director-level positions starting in 1999. He held several executive assignments before emigrating to the U.S. in 2010 to join DTNA as the general manager, procurement.