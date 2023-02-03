Executive management changes at Volvo CE

Volvo Construction Equipment has announced changes to its executive management structure and team.

Philippe Henriette

The former executive management team (EMT) Finance, Strategy & Business Development function has now been divided into two separate functions. Philippe Henriette has been appointed head of Strategy & Business Development, while Klara Eiritz has been appointed head of Finance to drive all accounting and financial planning related matters within Volvo CE.

Currently senior vice president Finance, Digital, IT and Business Development at Volvo CE, in his new role Henriette will be responsible for supporting Volvo CE in its ambitions and address a number of the company’s key challenges and strategic issues.

“In a world that is changing at an increasingly rapid rate, the need for a clear focus on our transform agenda so that we continue to grow our company and take a leadership position in a time of change is critical,” Henriette said. “I am excited to take on the challenge.”

Eiritz currently serves as head of Business Control and Sourcing for Market Area Europe and Latin America at Ericsson and previously served in a number of senior finance positions over 14 years working for Sandvik.

The changes will be effective no later than August 1, the company said.