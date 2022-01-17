Executive changes at Thompson Pump and Manufacturing

John Farrell

Thompson Pump and Manufacturing, a global manufacturer of heavy-duty portable bypass and dewatering pumps used in dewatering, mining, flood control and other applications, has announced several executive changes.

John Farrell, vice president of Sales and Marketing is retiring and is being succeeded by Bobby Zitzka. In addition, Pat Broderick has been appointed National Sales manager.

Zitzka began his career at Thompson Pump in 2002 as the branch manager for the company’s owned rental branch in Orlando, Fla. He was named 2007 Branch Manager of the Year and was promoted to National Sales Manager in 2013. He then moved to Thompson Pump’s corporate headquarters where he spent time with Farrell learning about the distribution network and national accounts. He is also part of Thompson Pump’s executive management team.

Bobby Zitzka

Broderick has been with the company for almost 20 years. He was hired as a Sales and Rental territory manager in the Midwest and helped expand Thompson Pumps reach beyond the East Coast and Gulf areas by starting the company’s owned Kansas City Branch in his barn.

With Broderick’s experience in the pump industry, he was able to grow the branch to a fully operating rental facility serving a large portion of the Midwest. In 2005 he was promoted to Regional Manager for the entire Midwest and West Coast Regions.

Farrell spent 38 years at Thompson Pump. Hired as a purchasing agent, he rose through the ranks to purchasing manager, regional sales manager and in 2002, he was promoted to vice president Sales and Marketing.

Pat Broderick

“John is and always will be a friend to coworkers, customers and competitors across the globe, and to us. We wouldn’t be where we are today without him and we are forever grateful,” said Chris Thompson, president of Thompson Pump. “I know the team is in very capable hands with Bobby and we are looking forward to seeing just how far he can take us.

“As we get ready to begin 2022, and with Bobby and Pat helping to lead the charge, we are ready to take on even more. From growing our production to furthering our partnerships, Thompson Pump will continue to be an industry leader.”