EvoBus becomes Daimler Buses

By Becky Schultz29 June 2023

As of July 12, 2023, EvoBus GmbH, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Daimler Buses segment at Daimler Truck, will be renamed Daimler Buses GmbH. The former EvoBus GmbH will benefit from the brand’s awareness throughout all business units while underscoring its affiliation with the Daimler Truck Group, Daimler Truck noted.

EvoBus GmbH will be renamed to Daimler Buses GmbH effective July 12. (Photo: Daimler Buses)

Bus and coach manufacturers Mercedes-Benz Omnibusse and the Kässbohrer Setra brand merged under the EvoBus umbrella brand 28 years ago. Since then, the company has grown continuously in all segments. It is Daimler Truck AG’s largest European subsidiary and includes the Mercedes-Benz, Setra, OMNIplus and BusStore brands. It currently has a workforce of about 10,000 and 13 subsidiaries throughout Europe.

“With EvoBus, we have been very successful for almost three decades and we are proud of that,” said Till Oberwörder, CEO, Daimler Buses. “We are now looking forward to a new chapter as Daimler Buses GmbH – and we have a lot in store for ourselves. We want to lead the transformation of our industry to emission-free mobility and win over customers and talent. The new name will help us achieve this because operating under this brand will mean we won’t have to do much explaining.”

The name change will take place throughout Europe and applies accordingly to all national companies. Associated service centers previously known as BusWorld Home will be rebranded as Daimler Buses Service Centers starting in mid-July.

Daimler Buses sites include Daimler Buses GmbH with numerous subsidiaries throughout Europe, Daimler Buses Latin America in Brazil, Daimler Buses Mexico, Daimler Coaches North America and the bus business of Mercedes-Benz Türk A.Ş in Turkey.

