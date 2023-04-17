Equip Expo registration now open

Registration for the 2023 Equip Exposition in Louisville is now open. (Photo: OPEI)

Equip Exposition, the international landscape, outdoor living, and equipment exposition, has opened registration for the 2023 tradeshow, which will be held Oct. 17-20 at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville.

“Equip Exposition is the experience of the year for anyone in the landscape, hardscape, outdoor living, and power equipment business,” said Kris Kiser, president of the Outdoor Power Equipment Institute, which owns and manages the trade show. “Last year we saw a sold-out exhibit hall and brought more than 25,000 people to Louisville. As we celebrate 40 years of Expo together, it’s going to be a can’t-miss event.”

Early-Bird discounted registration is available until Sept. 7. Attendees can register to attend for as little as $25 per person.

Last year, Equip Expo broke records and attracted more than 25,000 attendees who hailed from all 50 states and 49 countries, with the furthest attendees journeying from Guam, New Zealand and Australia.

New features for the 2023 event include expanded exhibit space in the West Wing to allow exhibitors to showcase and demonstrate more products indoors, expanded education tracks and a first-ever Women’s Reception, open to all women attending Expo to network and connect, hosted Thursday, Oct. 19, at the KEC.

For more information or to register, go to www.equipexposition.com.