Epiroc wins large Rio Tinto mining equipment order

The Rio Tinto order includes several Epiroc Pit Viper 271 drill rigs. (Photo: Epiroc)

Mining and infrastructure equipment provider Epiroc has secured a large order from Rio Tinto, one of the world’s largest mining companies, for drill rigs for use in iron ore operations in Western Australia. The order exceeds MSEK 150 ($14.6 million USD) in value and was booked in the second quarter 2022.

The order includes several Epiroc Pit Viper 271 drill rigs that will be retrofitted by Rio Tinto with autonomous capabilities, along with SmartROC D65 drill rigs incorporating intelligent features. The equipment will be used in the Pilbara region of Western Australia, where Rio Tinto is operating an advanced integrated network of iron ore mines.

The Pit Viper 271 is manufactured in the U.S. state of Texas and the SmartROC D65 is produced in Örebro, Sweden. Both models will come installed with Epiroc’s Rig Control System, which will make them automation and remote control ready.