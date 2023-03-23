Epiroc wins large mining order in the Congo

Epiroc, a global supplier of machinery and technology for the mining and infrastructure industries, has won a large order from JCHX Mining and Construction Ltd. for equipment to be used at an underground mine that is reopening in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Epiroc will supply Scooptram ST14 loaders and other machinery to a newly reopened underground mine in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. (Photo: Epiroc)

JCHX, a mining contractor, has ordered several Epiroc loaders, mine trucks and drill rigs, including service support, for use at the Kipushi zinc, copper, germanium and silver mine in the Haut-Katanga province in southern Democratic Republic of the Congo. After decades of production the mine closed for care and maintenance in 1994. Construction started last year to reopen the mine, with late 2024 as target to start production.

The equipment order is valued at about $17 million and was booked in the first quarter 2023.

“JCHX has been a customer of Epiroc for many years, both in Africa and Europe, and we are pleased to continue delivering innovative solutions that will help to optimize operations at Kipushi,” said Sami Niiranen, president of Epiroc’s Underground division.

The ordered equipment, manufactured in Sweden, includes Scooptram ST14 loaders, Minetruck MT42 haul trucks, and Simba production drill rigs. The Scooptram and Minetruck machines will be equipped with Epiroc’s telematics system Certiq, which allows for intelligent monitoring of machine performance and productivity in real-time, and with Epiroc’s Rig Control System, RCS, which makes them ready for automation and remote control.

JCHX International Division President Youcheng Wang said “from the Group headquarters to the front-line team, Epiroc sets the highest priority on this equipment order, also when it comes to on-site technical support.”

The Kipushi mine is owned by Kipushi Corporation, a joint venture between Ivanhoe Mines of Canada and Gécamines, a DRC state-owned mining company. The mine will be powered by renewable hydro-generated electricity.

Delivery begins shortly and will continue into early 2024.