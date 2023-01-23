Epiroc to acquire South African producer of mining technology

Mernok Elektrik’s collision-avoidance system

Epiroc, a Swedish provider of equipment for the mining industry, is acquiring Mernok Elektronik (Pty) Ltd., which provides advanced collision-avoidance systems for mining companies.

Mernok Elektronik designs its systems to reduce the risk of vehicle accidents and increase operator safety and productivity. The South Africa-based company’s proximity-detection technology meets the highest level applicable, EMESRT Level 9, for either a single machine or an entire mixed fleet of machines — regardless of manufacturer type, the company said.

“Collision avoidance is critical for the mining industry to strengthen safety and productivity, and Mernok’s advanced solutions complement Epiroc’s existing equipment and automation offering well,” said Helena Hedblom, Epiroc’s president and CEO. “Together, we will provide complete collision avoidance solutions to the highest industry standards to support our customers on their journey toward the safest and most optimal operations. We look forward to welcoming the dynamic Mernok team to Epiroc.”

Epiroc’s acquisition of Mernok, which employs 45 people, is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2023, and the transaction is not subject to a disclosure obligation pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation.