Epiroc to acquire majority of mine connectivity provider

Epiroc, a global supplier of equipment to the mining and infrastructure industries, has agreed to acquire a majority stake (53%) of Radlink, an Australian company that provides mines with wireless connectivity solutions.

A Radlink communications system. (Photo: Radlink)

Radlink, headquartered in Perth, Australia, designs, delivers, and integrates wireless data and voice communication networks and supporting infrastructure to surface and underground mines throughout Australia. The company has approximately 330 employees and had revenues in the fiscal year ending June 30 of about MAUD 145 (US$97.5 million).

“Radlink’s powerful network connectivity solutions will support Epiroc as we continue to provide mining companies with automation and digital solutions that make operations safer and more efficient,” said Helena Hedblom, Epiroc’s president and CEO. “We look forward to welcoming the strong team at Radlink to Epiroc.”

The acquisition is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter 2022.