Epiroc completes mining equipment acquisition

By Mike Brezonick03 April 2023

Epiroc, a global manufacturer of mining and infrastructure equipment, announced it has completed the acquisition of AARD Mining Equipment, a South African mining equipment manufacturer. No financial details were provided. Epiroc agreed to acquire AARD in August of 2022.

AARD undergroud loader Epiroc has completed its acquisition of South Africa’s AARD Mining Equipment, which manufactures machines such as this underground loader. (Photo: AARD)

AARD, based near Johannesburg, designs, manufactures, services and supports a wide range of mining equipment, specializing in low-profile underground machines for mines with low mining heights. Products include drill rigs, bolters, loaders, scalers and other equipment. The company’s customers are mainly in the Southern Africa region.

AARD has approximately 200 employees and had revenues in the fiscal year ending June 30, 2022, of about $62.5 million.

