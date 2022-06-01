Epiroc buys mining electrification infrastructure specialist

JTMEC is an electrification infrastructure solutions provider for underground and surface mines. (Photo: JTMEC)

Epiroc has completed its acquisition of JTMEC, an Australian company that specializes in providing mines with electrical infrastructure, thereby supporting the industry’s application of battery electrification. Terms were not disclosed.

JTMEC, based in Perth, is an electrification infrastructure solutions provider for underground and surface mines. The company’s offerings include high voltage installation and maintenance work, transformer servicing and testing, engineering design, feasibility studies, and training. It also manufactures electrical products including substations and mine chargers. JTMEC has 190 employees.

Epiroc announced on April 29 that it had agreed to acquire JTMEC.

In recent months, Epiroc, based in Sweden, has been activily expanding its electrification portfolio. Late last year it acquired FVT Research, a Canadian company that made a name for itself by converting mining equipment to battery-electric power; and earlier in 2021 it picked up Meglab, another Canadian company that installs and supports electrification and telecommunications infrastructure solutions in mines.