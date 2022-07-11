Epiroc awarded large mining equipment order in Mexico

Epiroc’s Scooptram ST14 loader is part of the order by Fresnillo. (Photo: Epiroc)

Epiroc, which provides equipment for the mining and infrastructure industries, has been awarded a large order for various underground mining equipment and automation solutions from Fresnillo plc, a leading global silver producer and reported to be Mexico’s largest gold producer. The machines will be used at five of Fresnillo’s mines in Mexico.

“Epiroc and Fresnillo go back many years as productive partners, and we look forward to continue supporting their work to optimize productivity and sustainability in their operations,” said Helena Hedblom, Epiroc’s president and CEO.

The order, valued at about MUSD 17 (MSEK 170), includes:

Boomer face drilling rigs

Boltec and Cabletec rock reinforcement rigs

Simba production drilling rigs

Scooptram loaders

Minetruck haulers

Automation features include tele-remote operations, Epiroc’s Rig Control System and ABC (Advanced Boom Control) Total, which enables drilling a sequence of holes (full round) automatically, Epiroc explained in the announcement of the order. The units, which will be manufactured in Örebro, Sweden, will also be equipped with the company’s telematics system, which allows for intelligent monitoring of machine performance and productivity in real time.