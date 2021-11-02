Epiroc acquires remainder of Mobilaris

Swedish mining and infrastructure specialist Epiroc announced it has acquired the remaining shares of Mobilaris MCE AB, a Sweden-based company that provides advanced situational awareness solutions designed to optimize operations in mining and civil engineering. Final details were not provided.

Mobilaris Mining and Civil Engineering (MCE), based in Luleå, Sweden, is a global supplier of solutions that use data from personnel and machines to present real-time positioning and detailed status information in an advanced 3D user interface. The solution can create significant benefits for mining and civil engineering, including shortening evacuation times, optimizing traffic flow, improving work conditions and reducing emissions.

Epiroc previously owned 34% of Mobilaris MCE and acquired the remaining 66%. Mobilaris MCE, which was a subsidiary of Mobilaris AB, has about 50 employees and had revenues of about SEK 60 million (US$7 million) in 2020.

“Epiroc and the innovative team at Mobilaris MCE are already working closely together to provide situational awareness that boosts customers’ personnel safety and operational productivity,” said Epiroc President and CEO Helena Hedblom. “We will now incorporate their solutions fully in our comprehensive offering of 6th Sense digital solutions.”