Epec responder unit for centralized control systems

By Chad Elmore16 May 2023

Epec Oy has released its GC44 responder unit. The company said the new product is designed to provide centralized control system architectures with a high level of flexibility and scalability.

electronics Photo: Epec

The GC44 responder unit is designed to be integrated into different topologies, including centralized intelligence systems and zonal architectures. The company said it supports Epec Software Development Environment for easy set-up, making it a highly adaptable solution for a wide range of applications.

The unit has 16 inputs and 16 outputs with high-side current measurement, powerful processor, fast cycle time, two CANbuses, and a status LED. Its full aluminum housing with IP69 protection and a lever locking connector ensures durability in high vibration environments, said the company. It is a CANopen standard device according to CiA 301 v4.2.0 and DS401.

“Epec is happy to expand the CANopen responder offering by introducing the GC44 responder unit to our customers,” said Product Manager Kari Ahvenlampi. “Its flexibility and scalability will make it an essential component of centralized control system architectures.”

