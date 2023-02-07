elobau to show sensors, armrest at ConExpo

elobau, a German manufacturer of sensors and machine and operator controls, will present a new generation of products for mobile off-highway equipment at ConExpo 2023, March 14 to 18, in Las Vegas. New offerings include static and dynamic tilt sensors and a new midi modular armrest.

The new generation of tilt sensors includes the N6 static and N7 dynamic versions, both of which are suited for use in off-highway vehicles. (Photo: elobau)

The N6 static and N7 dynamic tilt sensors are suited for use in off-highway vehicles in a variety of applications. The N6 static enables precision measurement under harsh environmental conditions, in stationary operations or for slow vehicle movement. It is backwards-compatible with the previous N3, N4 and N5 sensors for easy conversion. The N7 dynamic includes an integrated gyroscope that enables precision measurement even in dynamic applications. It can be used in vehicles exposed to uneven surfaces, vibrations and shocks.

Both sensors are built with IP67/IP6K9K protection (ISO 20653), can operate in temperature ranges from -40° C to +85° C and are shock resistant up to 50 g. They can be configured with a choice of connections.

The N6 static and N7 dynamic can be installed approximately 30% faster than most other tilt sensors, the company said, due to the two-point mounting with M6 screws. Only a flat, sufficiently large surface is required for assembly, with no further mechanical modifications required. By using the integrated connectors, the sensors can be easily adapted into existing cable harnesses, elobau added.

The multifunctional 225 MA midi modular armrest that will be on display is intended to open up access to customized modular control units to manufacturers of agricultural and construction machinery as well as material handling equipment. According to elobau, equipment manufacturers can quickly and easily configure application-specific operating systems from the modular system without additional development and tool costs.

The armrest consists of five modules, each of which can be individually designed. (Photo: elobau)

The armrest consists of five modules, each of which can be individually designed:

Joysticks and hand throttle;

Operating unit;

Armrest and storage compartment

Hitch wheel and potentiometer;

And the connection panel.

Available operator controls and functions include compact joystick and multi-function handles, push buttons, encoders, power take-off buttons and fingertip joysticks to the hitch wheel. Operator controls are equipped with backlighting for operation in low-visibility conditions. A USB interface and storage compartment for charging mobile phones are also offered.

The armrest can be easily integrated into the machine as a plug-and-play solution. Thanks to its modularity, it can be installed in different vehicle types and individual modules can be easily replaced in the event of a repair or conversion.