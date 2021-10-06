Electrification tech and market gains focus at DP Summit

By Mike Brezonick06 October 2021

Electrification of on- and off-highway vehicles and equipment has become an important topic in the industry over the last several years.

Underground loader with e-Powershift transmission An underground mining loader with a Spicer Electrified powertrain from Dana.

And examining those trends and technologies will be a big part of the Diesel Progress Summit, which will be held Oct. 26 at the Loews Chicago O’Hare in Rosemont, Ill.

The second half of the morning session will all touch on different aspects of electrification and electrification technologies. At 10:55 a.m., Matthew Eaglen, global lead for Off-Highway Eletrification Sales and Strategy, will have a presentation on Electrification in Mining.

Following a networking and coffee break, Eaglen will be followed by Tim Wittig, general manager, Specialty Products at battery manufacturer EnerSys, who will present on Batteries and Charging Issues in Industrial Vehicles.

Finally, the morning session will conclude with a presentation by ACT Research’s VP of Electrification & Autonomy Ann Rundle, who will talk about The Growth of Commercial Electric Vehicles.

The Diesel Progress Summit is an annual conference and awards program intended to highlight current and emerging powertrain technologies and honor achievement in the industry.

For more information or to register for the Diesel Progress Summit, go to https://dieselprogresssummit.com/

MAGAZINES
NEWSLETTER
Delivered directly to your inbox, Diesel News Network newsletter features the pick of the breaking news stories, product launches, show reports and more from KHL's world-class editorial team.
SUBSCRIBE FOR FREE
CONNECT WITH THE TEAM
Mike Brezonick VP, Power Division Tel: +1 262 754 4112 E-mail: mike.brezonick@khl.com
Alister Williams VP Sales Tel: +1 843 637 4127 E-mail: alister.williams@khl.com
CONNECT WITH SOCIAL MEDIA
Latest News
BMW invests in lithium extraction technology for battery electric vehicles
Technology from Lilac Solutions said to improve efficiency, costs and sustainability by extracting lithium from salt water.
New 200 kVA XQP200 gen-set from Caterpillar
The new generartor is reported to be the first meeting EU Stage 5 requirements
See the full Diesel Progress Summit program
Attendees will learn the latest in engines, batteries, connectivity, hydrogen and hybrids at third annual event