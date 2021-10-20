EIMA 2021: Interview with Sylvain Blaise, president of the Powertrain Business Unit at FPT

Sylvain Blaise was appointed president of the Powertrain Business Unit at FPT Industrial on 1 October. Prior to the appointment he was head of the Iveco Bus division and he believes this experience will stand him in good stead in the new job.

“Working with the Bus unit I gained a lot of experience as an FPT customer. I’ve looked at the business from a customer standpoint and an application standpoint. [The new role] is a different angle, but understanding customer needs are key, focusing on what the end customer needs with their powertrain solution,” he says.

Blaise was with the Bus division for seven years. He says that he has been amazed with how fast the business has changed. “It has been completely transformed over a very short period of time. When I started, about 98% of the powertrains were diesel. Last year, diesel for urban applications was less than 40%.”

And it’s not just the percentage breakdown of engine usage in the bus market which has changed. The wider impact of the switch has been felt across production plants, R&D and suppliers. Even the competencies of company personnel have had to change to support the new technologies. All that adds up to a seismic shift in the market.

But Blaine believes this type of transition is now an integral part of the business model for engine manufacturers. “Our role as a powertrain company is to deliver the best solution from all the possible alternatives.”

Asked whether the engine industry is performing well only due to a short-term bubble which might suddenly burst, Blaine says that market demand from agriculture and related logistics businesses would serve them well, should a downturn happen.

“The industry is historically cyclical. Now, I would say they are amplified and shorter. But if you look at transport, at farming and food production, the fundamental demand is still there. There could be a question of a short-term cycle coming to an end, but not the long-term.

“What will not go away is the need to provide a long-term sustainable solution. We have to decarbonise.”

That decarbonising of the market, including developing cleaner engines and sustainable vehicle solutions will be another factor keeping the market turning over. Blaise says that the speed with which we decarbonise will be related to how motivated governments are to enforce the change, but as of this point they seem keen to drive sustainability.

“I don’t think it’s really up for debate, we have to bring these solutions to market. There’s a question with the speed the market is ready to adopt the solutions, a question of how fast new technology can become cost competitive, but we have to be more sustainable,” he explains.

Asked what will be his first plan of action in the new role, Blaine responds with a laugh: “I’m sure that we will be meeting again in the future and I’ll be able to let you know!”