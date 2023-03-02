Eaton highlights off-highway electric components

The Eaton Vehicle Group is offering its array of customizable low-voltage electrical components that fulfill growing power and control requirements for off-highway applications at ConExpo.

Eaton’s eMobility business offers low-voltage power conversion, power distribution and protection and mobile wireless controls for construction and agriculture applications, including both internal combustion and electrified vehicles. (Photo: Eaton)

Eaton is displaying numerous low-voltage products for the construction industry that allow critical vehicle component interaction, including control modules, “smart” switches and keypads, multiplex and controller area network (CAN)-based power distribution modules, traditional circuit breakers and fuses.

Construction equipment is sometimes necessary for indoor operations, necessitating an outside ventilation solution to prevent the harmful buildup of emissions. To simplify such operations, operators are looking for electrified versions of smaller equipment that can be operated safely indoors.

Construction equipment manufacturers are increasingly adopting higher-voltage architectures, including 48 V and higher systems, to run more power-consuming equipment. While this fulfills power requirements, there is still a need to run traditional lower-voltage systems. Eaton’s dc-dc power conversion units can reduce or increase the voltage as needed and can maintain different voltage levels to prevent overloads or damage.

Eaton’s air-cooled electric catalyst heater controller, part of its broader 48 V electrical system portfolio, contains several technologies that allow manufacturers to integrate 48 V architectures into next-generation vehicles. The controller manages power delivered to the aftertreatment heater and is designed to receive commands from the aftertreatment system and for maintaining system voltage control. The controller was developed to help manufacturers meet looming emissions regulations.

