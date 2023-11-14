Eaton Cummins AMT available in Mexico and Latin America

Eaton Cummins Automated Transmission Technologies, a 50/50 joint venture between Eaton and Cummins, has announced the availability of the Endurant XD series automated manual transmission (AMT) in select Kenworth truck models in Mexico and Latin America.

Endurant XD series purpose-built, 18-speed automated transmission. (Photo: Eaton Cummins Automated Transmission Technologies)

The Endurant XD series consists of purpose-built, 18-speed automated transmissions designed for on-highway applications with high gross combined weight ratings, such as double- and triple-trailer trucks, and vocational applications operating in harsh environments, the company noted. The AMTs feature Eaton’s twin-countershaft design with helical gears optimized for fuel efficiency, enabling up to a 2% improvement compared to the UltraShift Plus.

The Endurant XD and Endurant XD Pro are exclusively offered as part of the Cummins integrated powertrain, said Eaton Cummins, adding that they come paired with the Cummins X15 engine and are available in Kenworth T680 and T880 trucks.

Max Martinis, Mexico sales director, Eaton Cummins, said the transmissions will help to facilitate the move from manual transmissions to AMTs for Mexico’s fleets. “The Endurant XD series delivers an impressive combination of capability and ease of use, which is important in Mexico’s challenging environment,” he added.