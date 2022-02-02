Duplomatic Acquires Till Hydraulik

The Duplomatic Group acquired Günther Till Präzisionstechnik GmbH & Co KG (Till), with headquarters and production site in Helmstedt, Germany, a manufacturer of hydraulic components for the mobile hydraulic sector.

According to Duplomatic, Till - €28 million turnover with around two hundred employees - is a leader in three segments in the hydraulics market: custom made micro-hydraulics solutions; cylinders for special requirements (including decentralized intelligence, long and thin cylinders or for heavy duty applications); and manual compact drives, such as those used in truck trailers. Till also manufactures valves for mobile hydraulics.

Hydraulic cylinders produced at Till's plant in Germany.

With this acquisition, Duplomatic is now present in the German market with a new production site and expands its range of motion control solutions.

“Till Hydraulik is a perfectly synergistic organization with respect to Duplomatic and its brands,” said Roberto Maddalon, CEO of Duplomatic MS Spa. “The territorial coverage of Till will allow us to have a widespread presence throughout the German territory; In this way we will be able to be closer to the needs of our customers.“

Duplomatic will continue and develop the current Till business. “We are proud to be an important part of this growing Group. We have a long-term relationship with Duplomatic which, thanks to mutual trust and availability, led to the acquisition agreement,” commented Stefan Schmitz, general manager of Günther Till Präzisionstechnik GmbH & Co KG.