Dual PTOs for Volvo I-Shift transmission

Volvo’s transmission PTO T4X-J2X (PTRD-D3), a transmission-mounted clutch dependent power take-off (PTO) with two independently clutched rearward facing DIN connections. (Photo: Volvo Trucks North America)

For more than 15 years, the I-Shift automated manual transmission with digital intelligence has been a staple for Volvo Trucks, setting the bar for fuel efficiency, vehicle performance, safety and driver comfort. Now, Volvo Trucks North America has upgraded the I-Shift to offer a dual power take-off (PTO), which it says will expand the transmission’s efficiency benefits, functionality and overall cost savings.

The I-Shift first emerged on the scene in Europe in 2001. Since then, more than 1 million Volvo trucks around the world have been sold with the clutch-based transmission system. The I-Shift made its North American debut in 2007, and by 2013 was a standard feature across Volvo Trucks’ entire model range.

The transmission comes in 12-, 13- and 14-speed configurations, plus an overdrive gear and crawler gears of 17.5:1 or 32:1, which provide the ability to cruise at highway speeds while still allowing for optimal efficiency, startability and slow-speed maneuverability.

The new dual PTO allows the I-Shift to incorporate two independently clutched DIN 5462 drives, or one SAE 1410 flange and one DIN 5462 drive, separated by the vehicle’s centerline. This separation creates space to allow for installation of two pumps, simplifying installations and serviceability in the field. The output drives are independently clutched, enabling the vehicle to serve applications either separately or simultaneously.

Volvo’s transmission PTO T4X-J3X (PTRD-D4), a transmission-mounted clutch dependent power take-off (PTO) with two independently clutched rearward facing connections. (Photo: Volvo Trucks North America)

The result is increased operational versatility. “A customer can haul Portland cement one day and aggregate material the next,” said Andy Hanson, product marketing manager, Volvo Trucks North America.

The factory supplied DIN 5462 ports and SAE 1410 flanges are interchangeable with the SAE 1310 flange and SAE-C and SAE-BB ports, the company reports. The dual PTO also includes dash switches to provide independent left- and right-side control. Factory installed Parker gear and piston pumps are available for Volvo-installed PTOs, as well.

The new dual PTO compliments Volvo Trucks’ current suite of single, double and triple PTO offerings. “Volvo’s factory installed PTOs and pumps make the upfitting process easier, increasing first-time quality and overall reliability for our customers,” Hanson added.