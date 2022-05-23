DTNA combatting powertrain control module thefts

Daimler Truck North America (DTNA) has announced the launch of a broad company initiative to fight what it called “the pervasive theft” of common powertrain controller (CPC4) modules from its vehicles.

Reported thefts of CPC4 modules from parked trucks have been on the rise, with thieves seeking reprogramming and reinstallation on other trucks. In one theft in April, modules were reported stolen from 24 trucks waiting to be sold at an auction yard in Pennsylvania. A large number of other thefts have occurred at dealerships and customer terminals. Vehicles cannot operate without a CPC, which controls various engine and powertrain functions.

In response, DTNA said it has instituted the following anti-theft measures:

Asking all customers and dealers to report stolen CPCs to both local law enforcement and DTNA at 1-800-FTL-HELP.

Recommending all dealerships, customers and repair facilities cross reference vehicle identification numbers from CPCs brought in for installation against the company’s database of CPCs to ensure the CPC hasn’t been stolen or illicitly sold.

Providing tracking capability through DTNA Service Systems to detect any stolen CPC attempting to be installed on a different VIN.

Asking any dealership or repair facility with a CPC confirmed stolen to report it to both their local police agency and DTNA.

Recommending all fleets and customers password-protect their CPCs.

DTNA said it is further collaborating with local, state and federal law enforcement agencies to assist in the investigation and prosecution of CPC theft. The company will additionally evaluate and pursue as necessary civil actions for software infringement against those involved in CPC theft and mismanagement.

“The theft of CPC modules is a crime that threatens the livelihood of customers and disrupts our dealers’ operations,” said DTNA’s Chief Customer Experience Officer Paul Romanaggi. “Daimler Truck North America is committed to doing everything in its power to protect our customers and dealers from this crime, and will support prosecution of anyone found in participating in these thefts.”