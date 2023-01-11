Dressta’s new Cummins-powered dozer models

A three-speed powershift transmission, two-speed steering drive and double-reduction final drives enable higher drawbar pull in both models. (Photo: Dressta)

Following a series of delays, Dressta has unveiled its much-anticipated TD-15M and TD-25M crawler dozers for the North American market. Building upon the R-Series models in the company’s global lineup, the new models offer enhanced controllability plus more power from their Cummins Tier 4 Final turbocharged engines.

The new TD-15M mid-size dozer weighs from 45,600 to 47,780 lbs. and is available with blade capacities from 4.7 to 7.45 cu. yds. It is powered by a 6.7 L Cummins B6.7 diesel with high-pressure common rail fuel injection, bore and stroke dimensions of 4.21” x 4.48” (107 x 124 mm) and 700 lb.-ft. maximum torque. Power ratings range from 205 to 232 hp at 2000 rpm.

The TD-15M mid-size dozer weighs from 45,600 to 47,780 lbs. and is available with blade capacities from 4.7 to 7.45 cu. yds. (Photo: Dressta)

Targeted to heavy material-moving applications, the TD-25M weighs from 90,940 to 92,410 lbs. and offers multiple blade options from 7.4 up to 27.5 cu. yds. It comes grade control ready with a choice of Trimble-ready grade control solutions for road and highway applications.

The TD-25M is powered by a 375-hp Cummins X15 engine with high-pressure injection and selective catalytic reduction. It has a 15 L displacement, bore and stroke dimensions of 5.39” x 6.65” (137 x 169 mm) and maximum torque of 1600 lb.-ft. at 1200 rpm.

Common features

Both models combine a three-speed powershift transmission with single-stage torque converter, a two-speed steering drive and double-reduction final drives to enable a drawbar pull of 472 kN on the TD-15M and 794 kN on the TD-25M. The two-speed steering drive delivers 100% of the engine’s power to both tracks, allowing operators to push a full load through turns without material loss, Dressta said, while conventional clutch-brake performance enables tight or pivot turns.

The closed center load-sensing hydraulic system with variable-displacement multi-piston pump facilitates control of the units’ proportional joysticks. The new electro-hydraulic controlled proportional joysticks provide predictable and precise blade control, Dressta said, helping operators to accurately control the machines with minimum effort. Three intelligent blade speeds (slow, neutral and fast) allow the operator to adjust blade speed to the application and help increase accuracy and precision.

The TD-25M weighs from 90,940 to 92,410 lbs. and offers multiple blade options from 7.4 up to 27.5 cu. yds. (Photo: Dressta)

The units are built on Dressta’s proven one-piece weldment mainframe and heavy-duty steel track frame system with modular components manufactured for extended wear and arranged for easy removal and replacement, the company noted. High-visibility cabs with 33% more glass surface area, a tapered engine hood with clear sightlines to the blade corners, a rear-view camera (standard on the TD-25M, optional on the TD-15M) and additional ripper lighting enable even greater blade control and accuracy.

The TD-25M will be on display at ConExpo-Con/Agg 2023 alongside the TD-16N, which was launched at ConExpo 2020. Both models can be found in the booth of Dressta parent company LiuGong North America.

“We’re excited to bring these new TD-15M and TD-25M crawler dozers to North America,” said Chris Saucedo, SVP, Strategy & Customer Solutions, LiuGong North America. “The power, rugged toughness and ease of use for operators are key selling points for these two machines. Dressta has a wealth of experience from more than 80 years of operation and has drawn on that for these new products.”