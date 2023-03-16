DPi Engine Specs-at-a-Glance 2021-2022
This popular insert presents the horsepower range of nearly 40 engine manufacturers – from A to Z – in a manner that’s a quick reference for design engineers and anyone else tasked with thinking about engines and related components. The attractive bar chart covers engines powered by diesel, gaseous fuel, gasoline and LPG.
Thank you Liebherr for sponsoring this insert.
