Dotnetix showcasing machine vision technology

Based in South Africa, Dotnetix is a developer of artificial intelligence systems intended to provide collision protection for construction and mining machines. The company produces a series of related technology packages, including the Safeye system for detection of pedestrians and machines on worksites, and the Nexus operator fatigue solution which can help to prevent fatigue-related accidents.

The Clearview system from Dotnetix is designed to enhance safety on the worksite. (Photo: Dotnetix)

At ConExpo, the company is showcasing its Clearview system engineered to improve safety and traffic management on the worksite. A remote analytics dashboard supports a variety of functions, including tracking of machine position and interactions between machines, pedestrians and objects, while an intuitive dashboard helps manage vehicle fleets across a specific location.

Clearview features include remote video monitoring; remote Safeye configuration (including connectivity and system health); GPS and speed of machines; near-miss monitoring and a series of additional features which include dirty lens monitoring.

See Dotnetix at ConExpo booth N-13156