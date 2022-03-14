Doosan names new power dealer in Florida

Doosan Portable Power has announced that 360º Energy Solutions has been named the authorized Doosan dealer for Miami and south Florida.

360º Energy Solutions is the new Doosan Portable Power dealer for Miami and south Florida. (Photo: Doosan)

360º Energy Solutions will carry the full lineup of Doosan Portable Power air compressors, generators, light towers and light compaction equipment. That includes the new Doosan Portable Power Evolution Series portable air compressors with FlexAir Technology, which allows operators to adjust air pressure to a wide psi range; generator sets with Doosan Portable Power’s patented Intelligent Load Management System, designed to help minimize wet stacking; the new line of Doosan Portable Power light compaction equipment; and light towers with available LED lamps.

“We at 360º Energy Solutions are very proud to be partnering with Doosan Portable Power in South Florida,” said Tony Noa, founder and CEO of 360º Energy Solutions. “Our goal is to maximize our customers’ success by helping them get the most out of the Doosan Portable Power product.”