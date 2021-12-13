DLG announces postponement of Agritechnica 2022

DLG, the German Agricultural Society, and organizer of Agritechnica 2022, has announced that the trade show has been postponed until 2023.

One of the world’s largest trade shows for agricultural machinery, Agritechnica 2022 was due to be held from 27 February through 5 March, 2022.

The show has been rescheduled for 12 – 18 November, 2023, in Hanover, Germany.

DLG made the joint decision to cancel the show with the VDMA Agricultural Machinery Association and Agritechnica’s exhibitor advisory board.

They concluded that that “the conditions required for hosting the world’s leading agricultural machinery exhibition are no longer fulfilled”.

This was due to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic and the difficulty of maintaining the safety of visitors, exhibitors and staff members at the event. The pandemic has also made it difficult for international visitors to arrange travel to the trade show.

“With regret, we have observed that, following the deteriorating pandemic situation in recent weeks and the resulting current official regulations, a justified exceptional situation has arisen, under which the trouble-free execution of Agritechnica is no longer possible,” said Dr. Reinhard Grandke, chief executive officer, DLG.

He continued: “We deeply regret the cancellation. Many of our exhibitors, partners, visitors and members, as well as the entire DLG team, have already invested in extensive preparations. Our focus is now on preparing Agritechnica 2023 as well as the other national and international DLG events and trade fairs that are scheduled for next year.”