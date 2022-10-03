Distribution changes for Isuzu Diesel

Isuzu Motors America, PowerTrain Division, has announced several revisions, additions and territory expansions to its North American distribution network.

Hamilton Power Solutions, which was recently named the North American Distributor of the Year at the recent Diesel Progress Summit, is one of several Isuzu diesel engine distributors who had their territories expanded. (Photo: Hamilton Power Solutions)

Hamilton Power Solutions, headquartered in Sun Prairie, Wis., will maintain its current coverage, while expanding its distribution in Michigan and New Mexico. Hamilton Power Solutions was named the North American Distributor of the Year at the recent Diesel Progress Summit.

Husker Power Solutions, Hastings, Neb., will add to its current coverage in Colorado, Kentucky, Ohio, Eastern Tennessee and Utah.

Isuzu Diesel Midwest, Fargo, N.D., will add the state of Wyoming and Eastern Montana to current territory, while Mack Boring & Parts Co., Somerset, N.J., will add Virginia and West Virginia to its distribution territory.

All of the distribution changes took effect at the end of September.

“These distributor changes will support existing, new, and potential customers for today and future growth,” said Russel Pollack, Business Development and Program manager for Isuzu.

Headquartered in Plymouth, Mich., Isuzu Motors America, LLC Powertrain Division is the distributor of Isuzu diesel and alternative fuel engines in the United States, Canada and Latin America.