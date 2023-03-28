Diesel Progress Summit 2023 Award Nominations Open

Featuring the theme “Technologies of Transition”, the annual Diesel Progress Summit will be held Sept. 24-25 at the Crowne Plaza Louisville Airport Expo Center in Louisville, Ky.

Representatives of the Diesel Progress Summit award winners at the 2022 event. (Photo: KHL/Joe Mather)

Now in its fifth year, the Diesel Progress Summit is a unique one-day conference and awards program for the engine and powertrain technology industry. It covers powertrain technologies used in construction, agriculture, mining, forestry, and marine, as well as on-highway commercial vehicles. With dramatic changes in engines and powertrains being driven by emission regulations and advances in hybrid, electrification and other technologies, there has never been a greater need for relevant and authoritative information.

Nominations for the Summit’s annual awards program are now open and will be accepted through June 30, 2023. Click to access the online nomination form and the full guidelines for entries.

Award categories for 2023 include:

Engine of the year < 175 hp.

Engine of the year > 175 hp.

Engine technology of the year award.

Engine distributor of the year – North America.

Engine distributor of the year – International.

Digital Technology award.

Powertrain Product of the year.

Electric or Hybrid Power Application of the Year.

New Power Technology Award.

Employer of the Year.

A final award, the Achievement of the Year, is a “best of the best” selected from the category winners.

Companies can nominate themselves or their own products or be nominated by customers or suppliers. All nominations will be reviewed and selected by a panel of judges that will be announced shortly.

For information on the Summit as well as how to submit a nomination, click here or email Becky.Schultz@khl.com.

The Diesel Progress Summit Awards presentation will cap off a day of presentations, discussions and networking concerning new powertrain and power systems products. The 2023 Summit follows four highly successful events and is intended for machine and vehicle OEMs, equipment owners, engine manufacturers and distributors, and component and powertrain suppliers.

If your work involves engines, powertrains or new power technologies, this is a day you don’t want to miss.