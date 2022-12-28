Diesel Progress’ Notable New Products of 2022

The naturally aspirated KSD engines will offer ratings of 18.4 kW (24.6 hp) at 2200 rpm, with maximum torque of 90 Nm (66 lb. ft.) at 1800 rpm.

Kohler made a big move in the market for small diesel engines with a new range of compact diesels that will be offered in naturally aspirated, turbocharged and turbocharged charge-air cooled versions to meet exhaust emissions regulations around the world.

The new Kohler Small Displacement (KSD) engines are three-cylinder engines with bore and stroke dimensions of 81 x 90 mm and an overall displacement of 1.391 L. The naturally aspirated models will offer ratings of 24.6 hp (18.4 kW) at 2200 rpm, with maximum torque of 66 lb.-ft. (90 Nm) at 1800 rpm.

See the full article on page 15 in the January 2022 issue.

Briggs & Stratton took another step in the evolution of its Vanguard battery systems with its new Vanguard lithium-ion 1.5 kWh Swappable Battery Pack, which targets a broad range of construction, agricultural, lawn & garden and industrial applications. The batteries can be taken from one machine to another and can be used in parallel with as many as 10 batteries to meet larger power needs.

The new Vanguard Lithium-Ion 1.5 kWh Swappable Battery Pack is part of Briggs & Stratton’s commercial battery range. (Photo: Briggs & Stratton)

The battery packs are similar to the larger Vanguard batteries in that they consist of cell module assemblies incorporating cylindrical cells connected through a wire bonding process that maintains a gap between the cells.

Machines using the Swappable Battery Packs will include a Briggs & Stratton-supplied docking assembly that, in combination with a battery management system (BMS) integral to the battery, will enable the battery to be optimized for each application.

Read the full article in the February 2022 issue, page 34.

When Jacobs Vehicle Systems went into production with its new Fulcrum Bridge technology it was with an eye toward expanding engine brake systems for off-highway equipment applications.

Most medium- and heavy-duty engines incorporate hydraulic lash adjusters (HLAs), which are designed to set and maintain the clearance in the valvetrain between the valve and camshaft for the life of the engine. HLAs generally precluded the use of engine brakes, as the tilting of the valve bridge during braking could cause the HLA to overextend and result in engine damage.

A representation of how engine brakes used on engines with hydraulic lash adjusters (HLA) can overextend during braking (left) and how Jacobs Vehicle Systems’ patented Fulcrum Bridge technology (right) eliminates that problem. (Photo: Jacob Vehicle Systems)

Jacobs’ Fulcrum Bridge technology incorporates a slightly off-centered contact point between the braking valve to the valve bridge and a specially designed linkage that enables the brake valve tip to act as a fulcrum point, imparting an upward force through the bridge to keep the HLA in its optimal operating position and prevent any contact between components.

Read the full article in the May 2022 issue, page 28.

Liebherr Components AG developed a new direct fuel injection system for hydrogen combustion engines in heavy-duty applications. The current systems target engines with outputs up to 100 hp per cylinder, but the company is also working on versions for larger engines.

To address challenges inherent to hydrogen combustion engines, Liebherr took a system-oriented approach to hydrogen injection that combined various components to control pressure and flow. This enables the same operating characteristics as a diesel, while maintaining a sturdy system design, the company said.

The asymmetrical geometry of the diffuser caps of the Liebherr H2 injectors is designed to allow a wide variety of injection angles. (Photo: Liebherr)

The aim of matching the performance of an H2-DI engine to that of a diesel engine requires the system to be capable of ensuring high flow rates. Due to the low density of hydrogen gas, the injector needs large valve cross-sections. To enable precise control of even the smallest quantities, the system pressure must be regulated with pinpoint accuracy.

In Liebherr’s H2 injection system, this is achieved by means of a gas volume control valve. Additional attention is given to minimal nozzle leakage from the injector, with an aim toward making the injector gas tight.

Read the full article in the November 2022 issue, page 34.

Yanmar America Power Solutions’ big 4TN107FTT diesel engine became available through its distributors in 2022, along with a drop-in power unit for a broad range of applications.

Yanmar is bringing its highest-rated industrial engine to North America, the two-stage turbocharged 4TN107FTT diesel, available in outputs up to 207 hp. (Photo: Yanmar)

A clean-sheet design, the four-cylinder engine has bore and stroke dimensions of 107 x 127 mm and overall displacement of 4.6 L. Based on a compact, rigid block, it incorporates a high-pressure, electronically controlled common rail fuel system with direct injection for a horsepower rating of up to 207 hp (155 kW).

The engine uses two-stage turbocharging, a first for Yanmar industrial engines. The engine uses one with a low-pressure turbocharger without wastegate valve, and a second with a high-pressure turbo with a wastegate valve, which the company said allows for a 60 hp (45 kW) power increase at 2200 rpm versus a single turbocharger version.

The company targeted strong torque performance with the new engine, which creates 594 lb.-ft. (805 Nm) at 1500 rpm, with low-speed torque output of 445 lb.-ft. (604 Nm) at 1000 rpm.

Read the full article in the March 2022 issue, page 28.

Volvo Penta introduced a dual-fuel engine utilizing hydrogen as a fuel source. Based on the existing D8 – an inline six-cylinder, 7.7 L diesel engine – the dual-fuel configuration reduces CO2 emissions as much as 80%, the company stated.

The new 8 L engine is the result of previously announced partnership with CMB.Tech to develop a dual-fuel hydrogen-powered solution. (Photo: Volvo Penta)

The company said the 8 L variable-speed engine operates much like the conventional D8 – delivering the same power and torque curve – while using hydrogen as the primary fuel rather than diesel. If hydrogen is unavailable, the engine can continue to run on traditional diesel.

The engine was the result of a previously announced partnership with CMB.Tech to develop a dual-fuel hydrogen-powered solution. CMB.Tech provides and trials the hydrogen add-on kit and tank system that works in conjunction with the Volvo Penta D8 engine and software.

Read the full article, posted October 26, at www.newpowerprogress.com.

Hyundai Doosan Infracore is displaying its new e-Powerpack batteries at Bauma 2022. (Photo: HDI)

The Engine Division of Hyundai Doosan Infracore (HDI) launched its new e-Powerpack battery pack system, part of the company’s preparation for future eco-friendly business. The batteries use nickel manganese cobalt (NMC) cylindrical battery cells, and the company said it can supply various battery pack systems at various voltage levels by combining the battery modules in series and parallel.

The battery packs are suitable for use in applications such as industrial, agricultural and construction equipment. Target applications include mini-excavators, compact track loaders and zero-turn mowers.

Read the full article, posted October 18, on www.newpowerprogress.com.

Mahle said its new Superior Continuous Torque (SCT) e-motor incorporates a new cooling concept that allows it to operate at high load for a virtually unlimited period. The motors incorporate an integrated oil cooling system that Mahle said renders the units more robust and allows for the waste heat generated to be used elsewhere in the vehicle system.

Mahle’s new Superior Continuous Torque (SCT) E-motors incorporate a new cooling concept that the company said allows the motors to be operated at high load levels for a virtually unlimited period. (Photo: Mahle)

The new motors are lighter than earlier motors and can be assembled without the use of rare earth materials by customer request, the company said. The motors are scalable across a broad range of applications from passenger cars to commercial vehicles to off-highway equipment such as construction machines and tractors.

Read the full article, posted August 22, on www.dieselprogress.com.

Perkins showed a wide range of technologies for helping OEMs transform the sustainability of jobsites on its stand at Bauma 2022 — including batteries.

The company said it was currently developing and field testing 48 V, 300 V and 600 V battery configurations which it said could be leveraged by OEMs in the construction, industrial, materials handling and agricultural industries.

Perkins is developing and field testing 48 V (left), 300 V and 600 V (right) lithium-ion batteries. (Photo: Perkins)

The company said the new lithium-ion batteries are a robust, modular design and incorporate factory-installed telematics to optimize performance and packaging in off-highway applications. They are also being designed for recycling and reuse at the end of life to incorporate sustainability across their entire life cycle.

Read the full article, posted October 5, on www.dieselprogress.com.

MAN Engines showed its most powerful 12-cylinder engine yet at the Cannes Yachting Festive 2022. The V12X has a 30 L displacement and is rated 2200 hp at 2300 rpm.

MAN V12 X 12-cylinder engine.

“The MAN V12X marks the start of the next generation of yacht engines. We are acknowledging this milestone in engine technology with the new name V12X and giving the distinctive engine cover an X design,” said Werner Kübler, head of engineering, MAN Engines, when the new engines were introduced.

The wall thicknesses of the crankcase were increased at significant points and a new crankshaft with larger bearing diameters has been installed.

The new cylinder head of the MAN V12X has been significantly optimized in terms of flow and cooling, while the oil supply has also been modified by using new oil pumps and new oil coolers.

Read the full article, posted August 22, at www.dieselprogress.com.