Diesel Progress International - Quarter 3 2023

07 September 2023

Industry News: Plan ahead for EV fleet electrification; biocides help maintain biofuel quality

Q&A: Interview with project lead for fuel cell tech from Toyota Motor Europe

Commerical Vehicles: ‘Miles on wheels’ key to success of HVS fuel cell truck launch

Marine Propulsion: Isotta investigates new fuels

Filtration: Emissions treatment specialist Eminox addresses new regs, fuels

Show Preview: Busworld 2023

Global Roads: Can battery tech be made to fit the trucking model?

Neotec: New machines using Flash Battery tech

Dintec: Electrified powertrains

ZF: Scaling output cuts costs

Linz Electric: E-product range

Bonfiglioli: Machine e-motors

COVER STORY: Electrification Yearbook 2023

Latest News
Caterpillar celebrates 130 years at Wisconsin plant
Bucyrus-produced equipment, including Caterpillar ERS, take part in earthmoving history over the years
Takeuchi opens new midi excavator factory
Plant close to Nagano will give ‘massive boost’ to capacity
Claas adds two new tractor series
New models designed for more power, capacity and comfort