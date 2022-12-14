Deutz TCD engines now HVO approved

Deutz has announced that, effective immediately, its entire TCD engine portfolio is approved for use with hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO). The approval includes all TCD engines meeting EU Stage 5 emissions standards, including the new 5.2 L TCD 5.2 four-cylinder diesel offering ratings of 134 to 228 hp and 950 Nm maximum torque, which started full production earlier this year.

The new TCD 5.2 with eBoost is among the engines approved for use with HVO. (Photo: Deutz)

Deutz had previously approved its TCD engine portfolio for use with specific paraffinic diesel fuels. It now extends that approval to the use of HVO, a fuel produced from biological waste, manure and used cooking oils and fats, which Deutz said has been shown to reduce the carbon footprint of its engines by up to 95%.

“We are offering our customers more than one route to climate neutrality. The approval of additional fuels for our drives complements our E-Deutz program and our hydrogen activities,” said Dr. Ing. Markus Müller, member of the Deutz AG Board of Management with responsibility for technology and sales.

In announcing the move, Deutz added that EN 15940-standard paraffinic fuel is compatible with fossil diesel and the two fuels can be mixed and used in any ratio. Synthetic fuels, or e-fuels – those produced using green hydrogen combined with carbon dioxide from the air or from industrial processes – can complement paraffinic diesel fuels in the medium term.

The Technical Circular “Fuels 0199-99-01218/6” provides more details on which fuels are currently approved for which Deutz engines.