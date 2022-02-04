Deutz Power Center West to spotlight service, engines at World Ag Expo

Deutz Power Center West will exhibit at World Ag Expo 2022. (Deutz photo)

Deutz Power Center West will exhibit at World Ag Expo in Tulare, Calif., which will take place in-person at the International Agri-Center February 8-10.

“We’re very happy to participate in World Ag Expo this year, so we have a chance to meet Deutz customers and let them know what we can do to support their engine needs,” said Mark Guriel, branch manager of Deutz Power Center West in North Las Vegas, Nev. “We’re looking forward to sharing our service and parts capabilities, as well as highlighting our new engines and remanufactured Deutz Xchange engines.”

Visitors to the Deutz booth at World Ag Expo will be able to check out a Deutz Tier 4 final Open Power Pack model D2.9 L4, a diesel-powered engine rated just under 50 hp at 2600 rpm. This engine comes complete with a cooling package through flywheel and control panel for simple installation. OEMs attending the show will have the opportunity to purchase this Power Pack for immediately delivery, said the company.

“Because we understand that engine needs vary, Deutz produces engines ranging from 24 to 831 hp and complete Power Packs from 24 to 609 hp,” said Guriel. “Representatives from Deutz Power Center West will be at the booth to help OEMs determine their best engine options and assist with any new or existing projects.”

The company said it will also promote its parts and service capabilities, including a fully stocked parts counter and regularly scheduled and emergency service of engines, either at the Power Center location or at the customer’s site.