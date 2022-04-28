Deutz off to good start in 2022

Preliminary results indicate that engine and drive system supplier Deutz made a successful start to 2022.

Deutz reported that engine sales in the first quarter of 2022 were up more than 35%. (Photo: Deutz)

“The beginning of 2022 has been very promising for us, despite the outbreak of war in Ukraine and continuing difficulties in the supply chain,” said Deutz CEO Dr. Sebastian C. Schulte. “New orders were up by around 10% compared with the first quarter of 2021. This growth, combined with a book-to-bill ratio of 1.14, allows us to look ahead to the coming months with confidence in spite of all the geopolitical uncertainties.”

In the first quarter of 2022, new orders received by Deutz rose by 9.6% year on year to €509.6 million ($535.25 million). The group’s unit sales were up by 30.3% year on year at 50,015 units. Within this total, engines sales jumped by 35.1% to 43,561 units.

Electric marine drive subsidiary Torqeedo sold 6454 electric boat drives, which was 5.2% more than in the prior-year period. Revenue grew by 30.4% to €447.9 million ($470 million) in the first three months of the year.