Deutz engines to power Bergmann dumpers
By Becky Schultz31 August 2022
Deutz AG has signed an agreement with Bergmann Maschinenbau GmbH & Co. KG for the supply of Deutz engines to power two Bergmann dumper models. The family-owned Bergmann, based in Cologne, Germany, initially plans to use the engines in vehicles offering payloads of 6 and 9 tonnes.
The engines will include the TCD 2.9 and TCD 3.6 water-cooled, four-cylinder, inline diesels. The TCD 2.9 L4 has a 2.9 L displacement (92 mm x 110 mm bore/stroke) with a power output of 74 hp (55.4 kW) at 2600 rpm, while the TCD 3.6 L4 has a 3.6 L displacement (98 mm x 120 mm bore/stroke) and a rated output of 134 hp (100 kW) at 2300 rpm, per Deutz’s published specs.
While the engines were the main driver behind Bergmann’s decision to switch suppliers, Deutz’s global service network was another deciding factor. “As a manufacturer of premium products, we also expect high standards of reliability and quality from our suppliers. Deutz AG’s extensive service organization was a key factor in our decision,” said Dirk Fasthoff, head of vehicle manufacturing at Bergmann.
The engines will be supplied by longstanding Deutz partner Henkelhausen GmbH & Co. KG, with series production deliveries beginning in early 2023.
“We are very pleased that the team at Bergmann chose a complete package, from calibration and commissioning to series production delivery and aftersales support, through us as the partner and DEUTZ as the engine supplier,” said Matthias Kellersohn, co-managing director of the Krefeld-based drive and energy solutions specialist.