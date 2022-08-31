Deutz engines to power Bergmann dumpers

Deutz TCD 2.9 and TCD 3.6 diesel engine Bergmann will use the Deutz TCD 2.9 (left) and TCD 3.6 (right) for their dumpers. (Photo: DEUTZ AG)

Deutz AG has signed an agreement with Bergmann Maschinenbau GmbH & Co. KG for the supply of Deutz engines to power two Bergmann dumper models. The family-owned Bergmann, based in Cologne, Germany, initially plans to use the engines in vehicles offering payloads of 6 and 9 tonnes.

The engines will include the TCD 2.9 and TCD 3.6 water-cooled, four-cylinder, inline diesels. The TCD 2.9 L4 has a 2.9 L displacement (92 mm x 110 mm bore/stroke) with a power output of 74 hp (55.4 kW) at 2600 rpm, while the TCD 3.6 L4 has a 3.6 L displacement (98 mm x 120 mm bore/stroke) and a rated output of 134 hp (100 kW) at 2300 rpm, per Deutz’s published specs.

Bergmann C807s dumper Bergmann develops and produces a family of dumpers, such as the current C807s with a payload of 6t. The successor will be presented at Bauma 2022. (Photo: Bergmann Maschinenbau GmbH & Co. KG)

While the engines were the main driver behind Bergmann’s decision to switch suppliers, Deutz’s global service network was another deciding factor. “As a manufacturer of premium products, we also expect high standards of reliability and quality from our suppliers. Deutz AG’s extensive service organization was a key factor in our decision,” said Dirk Fasthoff, head of vehicle manufacturing at Bergmann.

The engines will be supplied by longstanding Deutz partner Henkelhausen GmbH & Co. KG, with series production deliveries beginning in early 2023.

“We are very pleased that the team at Bergmann chose a complete package, from calibration and commissioning to series production delivery and aftersales support, through us as the partner and DEUTZ as the engine supplier,” said Matthias Kellersohn, co-managing director of the Krefeld-based drive and energy solutions specialist.

