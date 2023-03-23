Deutz displays new developments in drive technology

Deutz presented its latest developments in sustainable drive systems at ConExpo/IFPE 2023 in Las Vegas, including diesel, gas, electric and hydrogen technologies.

Deutz expects the TCG 7.8 H2 hydrogen combustion engine to be in full production as early as 2024. (Photo: Deutz)

A centerpiece of the company’s display was the TCG 7.8 H2 hydrogen combustion engine, which Deutz expects to have in full production starting as early as 2024. The zero-emission, low-noise, six-cylinder engine is based on an existing design and produces a maximum of 220 kW (299 hp) at 2200 rpm. In principle, the engine can be used in all current Deutz applications, including on-road/off-road, rail and industrial applications, as well as stationary power generation.

After initially being piloted in a gen-set for generating electricity, the engine will be trialed in an 18-tonne truck as part of the HyCET project, with a development target to meet current EU emission values for emission-free heavy commercial vehicles.

Also on show was the next generation of the PowerTree mobile charging system - winner of the Diesel Progress Summit Award in the category ‘Electric or Hybrid Application of the Year’ in 2022. The latest version includes an improved design that makes the 10-ft. container easier to transport. It is now also possible to scale the battery capacity, allowing for optimal adaptation to the customer’s technical and commercial requirements.

The compact 400-volt E-drive system has a peak power of 80 kW. (Photo: Deutz)

“The power supply infrastructure is a critical factor when deploying alternative drives, whether for construction sites, material handling, ground support equipment or on-highway applications. Our objective is to make the move to becoming carbon neutral as simple, secure and cost-efficient as possible for our customers,” said Dr. Markus Müller, CTO and CSO of Deutz AG.

A compact 400-volt electric drive system featuring a split drive comprised of two 40 kW electric motors was also on display mounted in a JLG G5-18A telehandler concept vehicle. The system’s battery is from the company’s modular toolbox and offers 42 kWh of capacity. It can enable the telehandler shown to be used for five hours before it needs recharging. The 22-kW rapid charging system can restore the battery charge to 80% within an hour. The ISO 26262-certified system has a peak output of 80 kW.

Conventional internal combustion engines shown included the TCD 3.9 engine in the sub-4 L category. A joint development with John Deere Power Systems, the engine had its US premiere at the event. It features a power range from 75 kW up to nearly 130 kW with peak torque of 700 Nm at 1300 to 1600 rpm paid with high starting torque. The compact model is suitable for various industrial applications, and its drive architecture can be made available in variants fueled by lower-emission alternatives such as gas and hydrogen.

The TCD 5.2 four-cylinder engine features a power range up to 170 kW and maximum torque of 950 Nm. (Photo: Deutz)

The TCD 5.2 engine also made its U.S. debut at ConExpo/IFPE. Available to the market starting in Q3 2023, it features a power range up to 170 kW and maximum torque of 950 Nm. The four-cylinder engine packs the power of six cylinders with the efficiency of four, providing the flexibility needed for a range of industrial applications. Equipped with exhaust gas circulation, the engine EU Stage V, U.S. Tier 4 Final and China CN4 emissions standards, and is already approved for use with HVO.

The G 2.9 was displayed as an LPG version of the TCD 2.9 four-cylinder engine rated 30-75 kW. The water-cooled engine offers up to 54.5 kW of power and maximum torque of 210 Nm. The gas version is suited to low-load applications in material handling and compact construction equipment.

“The construction sector, in particular, still requires conventional drive systems based on internal combustion engines, and these can be made more environmentally friendly by running them on synthetic fuels,” said Dr. Sebastian C. Schulte, CEO, Deutz AG. “In the next few years, we will therefore not only enhance our climate-neutral product portfolio but also further expand our classic engine business.”