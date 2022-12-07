Detroit marks a million engines in Redford

Detroit, the brand of Detroit Detroit Diesel Corp. and the engine and powertrain subsidiary of Daimler Trucks North America, announced a milestone in its heavy-duty engine program with the production of its millionth engine at the Redford, Mich., manufacturing facility.

Detroit recently built the millionth diesel at its Redford, Mich., plant. (Photo: Detroit)

Covering more than three million sq. ft., the Redford plant has been building engines since 1938 and is where the company manufactures its Heavy Duty Engine Platform (HDEP) product family that includes the DD13, DD15 and DD16 engines.

Introduced in 2007, the HDEP engines were jointly developed in Germany, Japan and the United States. HDEP engines are also built in Mannheim, Germany.

“Detroit has been building world-class, state-of-the-art engines with industry-leading technology for over 84 years,” said Matt Pfaffenbach, head of operations at Detroit. “The campus is home to 2900 employees. We are extremely proud of this achievement and the advancements we bring to the industry.

“Our Detroit heavy-duty engines provide customers the best fuel-efficiency and economy with millions of miles of reliability and durability. Producing one million heavy-duty engines in the Detroit plant is a huge achievement and we are excited to keep that momentum going.”