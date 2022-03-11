Deere suspends machine shipments to Russia

John Deere has issued a statement on the Ukrainian crisis.

“John Deere is deeply saddened by the significant escalation of events in Ukraine. The safety, welfare, and well-being of our employees in the region remains our top priority, and we continue to support and maintain close communication with our affected teams, providing necessary resources when possible. Our thoughts are with our employees, their families as well as our dealers, customers and all those impacted by this crisis.

“Two weeks ago, we suspended shipments of machines to Russia and then subsequently, Belarus. We continue to monitor the situation closely while we fully abide by U.S. and international sanctions. The John Deere Foundation has additionally been working directly with a number of organizations, including multiple UN agencies, to mobilize resources to support Ukrainians impacted by the crisis. Our mission is, and always has been, to help our customers feed the world.”

Deere operates at two sites in Russia, an ag equipment plant in Orenburg and a parts distribution center in Domodedovo. The company has no facilities in Ukraine but does maintain a sales office.