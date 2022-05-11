Deere in distribution agreement with baler OEM

The Grady Twin Pak baler creates small bales with the efficiency of a large machine. (Photo: John Deere)

John Deere has established an allied agreement with Mike and Jason Grady of Twin Pak to better serve existing and future John Deere small square baler customers in the United States.

“These agreements bring together a revolutionary patented design for small square balers with a best-in-class dealer network,” said Rob Rippchen, global baling and mowing business manager for John Deere.

“We are excited to work with John Deere and more than double the productivity of farmers putting up small square bales allowing them to do more with fewer operators,” said Jason Grady, CEO of Twin Pak in Farmington, N.M.

As part of the agreement, select U.S. John Deere dealers will begin distributing Twin Pak branded three-string balers beginning in 2023 with plans to further expand distribution as capacity grows.

The remainder of 2022 John Deere and Twin Pak will work together to integrate current John Deere parts into the Twin Pak baler and further test a two-string version of the Twin Pak Baler. John Deere dealers will have exclusive rights to sell the Twin Pak baler under the agreement.

The machine the Gradys designed creates two bales at once and reportedly yields as much three times as much production as a standard baler.