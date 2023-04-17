Deep Sea Electronics advanced paralleling controller platform

The G8 Series platform includes a newly designed front that delivers durability and resistance to on-site contaminants, an improved button layout for ease of operation and a standard enhanced display. (Photo: Deep Sea Electronics)

UK-based Deep Sea Electronics Ltd. (DSE) has released the G8 Series – Advanced Paralleling Controller Platform, developed to meet future industry demands, including complex paralleling applications such as data centers, hospitals, rental and industrial sites.

The new controller platform introduces next-generation technology as well as:

a new over mould case with integrated sealing gasket;

a newly designed front that delivers durability and resistance to on-site contaminants, plus an improved button layout for ease of operation;

and a standard enhanced display with a higher pixel ratio to present more information to the user.

The initial release includes the G8600 Parallel Genset Control with Integral Heater, G8660 Mains (Utility) Failure Controller, G8680 Bus-Tie Controller and DSE SCADA Multi-Set Remote Monitoring Software. The G8600 is fully configurable for use as a single-set, multi-set, mains (utility) failure or group controller for enhanced flexibility.

The company noted other benefits of the G8 platform include: