Deep Sea Electronics advanced paralleling controller platform
By Becky Schultz17 April 2023
UK-based Deep Sea Electronics Ltd. (DSE) has released the G8 Series – Advanced Paralleling Controller Platform, developed to meet future industry demands, including complex paralleling applications such as data centers, hospitals, rental and industrial sites.
The new controller platform introduces next-generation technology as well as:
- a new over mould case with integrated sealing gasket;
- a newly designed front that delivers durability and resistance to on-site contaminants, plus an improved button layout for ease of operation;
- and a standard enhanced display with a higher pixel ratio to present more information to the user.
The initial release includes the G8600 Parallel Genset Control with Integral Heater, G8660 Mains (Utility) Failure Controller, G8680 Bus-Tie Controller and DSE SCADA Multi-Set Remote Monitoring Software. The G8600 is fully configurable for use as a single-set, multi-set, mains (utility) failure or group controller for enhanced flexibility.
The company noted other benefits of the G8 platform include:
- Up to 64 group controllers can be used within the same system with up to 63 generators to each group controller. This means the G8 series can handle synchronizing systems with a maximum of 4032 generators.
- Multiple bus sections mean certain parts of a bus can be separated into multiple sections. When a power failure/fault occurs, sections of the bus can be isolated from the system until it can safely be restored.
- Multiple load demand schemes include Spinning Capacity / Calling for More Sets / Calling for Less Sets / Spinning Reserve / Balanced Engine Hours.
- Advanced PLC functionality delivers intelligent drag & drop functionality for the user and provides user defined function blocks and inter-module communication, where the PLC software can communicate with all modules within the same paralleling system.
- The SCADA software tool provides multi-set remote monitoring and commissioning functionality and allows users to change multiple module settings at the same time using a Windows-based device.