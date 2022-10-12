Dates announced for 2023 Diesel Progress Summit

The dates have been announced for the fifth Diesel Progress Summit. The annual event will be held Monday, Sept. 25, 2023, at the Crowne Plaza Louisville Airport hotel in Louisville, Ken. Louisville was also the site of the inaugural Summit in 2019.

The 2023 Diesel Progress Summit will be held in Louisville, Ken., Sept. 25, 2023, the day before the opening of the Utility Expo. (Photo: KHL/Joe Mather)

The Summit will take place the day before the opening of the Utility Show, a biannual event produced by the Association of Equipment Manufacturers (AEM). A welcome reception for DP Summit delegates and sponsors will be held the evening of Sunday, Sept. 24.

The Diesel Progress Summit is a unique event that highlights current and emerging powertrain technologies used in on- and off-highway vehicles and equipment.

The 2022 edition, held in Rosemont, Ill., was focused on “Pathways to Decarbonization,” and included presentations on alternative fuel engines, hydrogen engines, new fuel system and combustion technologies, electrification of hydraulics and transmissions, new low- and zero-carbon fuels, low-voltage electrification challenges and fuel cells. The event also included keynote addresses by Karl Weiss, senior vice president and chief technology officer at Caterpillar and Vincenzo Perrone, president of Kohler Engines.

The Diesel Progress Summit also includes an awards program, which recognizes excellence and achievement in engine and powertrain engineering. To see the 2022 winners, please click here.

More information on attending the 2023 Summit, submitting awards nominations and sponsorship opportunities, will be available shortly.