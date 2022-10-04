Danfoss to highlight technologies for construction machinery

Danfoss Power Solutions, the Danish supplier of mobile and industrial hydraulics and electric powertrain systems, will showcase its portfolio of products and solutions for construction machinery at Bauma Bauma 2022 in hall A3, booth 1252022.

Danfoss offers system solutions for a wide range of construction machinery. It will highlight its capabilities in several example applications, including excavators, telehandlers, drill rigs, skid-steer loaders and wheel loaders. The company will also feature its full hydraulic, electric, and control system capabilities, including motors, pumps, valves, hydrostatic transmissions, fluid conveyance, electric converters, electronic controls and telematics systems.

Danfoss Power Solutions will highlight its electrification solutions, such as those used on an electric wheel loader, at Bauma. (Photo: Danfoss Power Solutions)

Exemplifying the company’s capabilities, the Editron portfolio of powertrain systems and Digital Displacement pump, which recently won the Powertrain Product and Achievement of the Year at the recent Diesel Progress Summit, will be on display.

The way to autonomous machines is a key theme at Bauma, and Danfoss will dedicate an area to its Plus+1 Autonomy software solution. Danfoss said the new and rapidly growing business enables OEMs to develop autonomous mobile machinery quickly and easily by providing them with a complete package of software and engineering services, as well as hardware. Plus+1 Autonomy currently offers solutions for driver support and automated driving, delivering functionality that solves end user safety, productivity, and precision challenges.

Danfoss’ digitalization and connectivity solutions will also be on display. The company’s digital hydraulic components, sensors and Plus+1 Connect telematics system provide and process the data needed to derive actionable insights, enabling fleet managers and original equipment manufacturers to reduce machine downtime, increase efficiency, improve performance, and optimize system design.

Another dedicated booth area will spotlight Danfoss’ new fluid conveyance solutions. With a comprehensive offering of hose, tubing, fittings and connectors, Danfoss is now a full hydraulic system supplier with the broadest portfolio in the industry.

“Danfoss engineers innovative solutions that enable vehicles to operate, build, and develop the world around us more efficiently,” said Mike Hill, senior vice president, OEM sales, Danfoss Power Solutions. “Our application experts work daily with our customers to jointly solve challenges and improve the performance of their machines. We look forward to meeting our valued customers at Bauma to discuss how we can continue to transform the construction industry together.”