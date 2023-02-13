Danfoss showcasing new hydraulics, electrification at IFPE

By Mike Brezonick13 February 2023

Danfoss Power Solutions will showcase its range of hydraulic, fluid conveyance, and electrification solutions under the theme “Powering the future of machine performance” at IFPE.

Danfoss Thorx hydraulic motor Danfoss Power Solutions’ Thorx cam lobe hydraulic motors. (Photo: Danfoss)

Danfoss’ new Thorx family of cam lobe hydraulic motors, with displacements from 470 to 820 cc/rev, will make its North American debut at the show. Thorx motors are designed to reduce shock at speed changeover by 70%, improving machine handling and operator comfort. With an integral parking brake, Danfoss said the motor is 33% shorter in length than other cam lobe motors, reducing space requirements.

In addition, the motor’s optimized brake technology lasts 20 to 25 times longer than competitive products, extending the motor’s service life. On display will be the CLM 8 S Thorx motor for machinery with chain drives as well as a prototype of the CLM 12 T motor for track drives.

Also on display will be the company’s Dextreme pump system for excavators. Based on Danfoss Digital Displacement technology, the Dextreme system provides a pathway to 50% energy savings by tackling losses in the whole excavator hydraulic system. With a digitally controlled and efficient hydraulic pump at its heart, the Dextreme system provides digital flow control, resulting in vastly improved system efficiency and faster operator response times. Through the fast response and digital control of the hydraulic pump, engine loading can be controlled, providing significantly reduced fuel consumption without compromising on productivity, Danfoss said.

See Danfoss at IFPE booth S-80515

